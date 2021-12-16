Martha Karua Open To Talks About Running Mate Position

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua is not sure what position she will vie for in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to Capital FM on Thursday, the former Minister for Justice said she is still committed to serving the Kirinyaga people as governor but is open to talks about a running mate position.

So far, however, the Iron Lady as she is popularly known, said no one has approached her over the position.

“I’ve not been approached by anyone and I have not had any sitting with anyone over that,” she said.

“I’m doing the best for myself, my party and for Kenya, what will be for tomorrow, I do not know.”

Noting that she is yet to decide what position to vie for, Karua stated that it was too early to make a lasting choice.

“It is an ongoing conversation about how and where to serve Kenyans… It is still early, we have eight months to the elections. We are likely to see new coalitions next year and a lot could happen,” she stated.

The former Gichugu MP reiterated that it is about serving Kenyans not the position.

“Service is service, once you have decided to serve people, the position you are in does not matter,” Karua said, citing Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana as an example.

In November, former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando wa Kabando hinted at a possible alliance between Karua and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“The first name I have heard very widely of a possible Raila running mate is Martha Karua. The people who are talking about Kaura, and it is across the ethnic divide, are looking for an individual who can be deputy president with potential to execute a reformist agenda,” said Kabando.

He told Citizen TV that talks between the MP and the Odinga-led party were in top gear.

Further, Kabando revealed, Karua was being considered for a running mate position by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

“There are also whispers that a Musalia Mudavadi candidature is still on the table with again a possibility of Martha Karua being his running mate.”

