Martha Karua Claims OKA Is Dead

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua now claims that the once-solid One Kenya Alliance (OKA) coalition has disintegrated.

Karua, in an interview with NTV on Monday night, said the coalition collapsed the moment some of its principals signed an agreement with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The coalition comprised Karua, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Irungu Nyakera’s Farmer’s party and Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party of Ugenya MP David Ochieng also joined the outfit on March 11, a day when the principals formally signed a pact to work together ahead of the August 9 General Election.

All the other parties except Karua’s Narc Kenya signed an agreement with Raila Odinga’s nascent Azimio coalition on March 12.

The former Justice Minister faulted Moi and Kalonzo for the collapse of the coalition, accusing them of betraying her.

“OKA was our collaborators with the sole purpose being negotiating together meaning, we were to talk with other formations together. However, our colleagues entered another agreement during the Azimio National Delegates Conference (NDC). In other words, the purpose of coming up with OKA collapsed that particular day,” the Narc Kenya leader said.

She added: “If, as individual parties, while negotiating what was on the table was enough for them, there is no way we could block them. It was their democratic right to do so.”

She, however, noted that there is nothing that stops her from working with her former colleagues in the future.

“We are still friends because even before that signing, we were still working together. Yes, individual parties parted ways with OKA but we can still work together. There is no deadline for people to work together. Even those of our colleagues whom we were with in OKA, we can still walk together in this journey without any agreement,” said Karua.

Karua is yet to declare support for any of the two main formations — Azimio and Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition, ahead of the August polls.

The Kirinyaga governor aspirant stated that she is still weighing her options on who between Odinga and Ruto has the capacity to protect state resources.

“No one has blocked us from having negotiations with those other political formations. No legal deadline for people not to join one another. No door is closed. Some might have undergone signing as we witnessed recently but that is not the end of negotiations,” she said.

