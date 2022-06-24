Martha Karua Meets Kirinyaga Tiktoker Behind “Haroo, Asimioo” Video

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua on Friday met Tiktoker behind the viral “Haroo, asimioo” video.

The content creator known as Nyokabi Joe met the Narc Kenya party leader after trending on social media for close to two weeks now.

In a tweet, activist Boniface Mwangi said Joe made the video expecting 10 views only.

But the video has in the last couple of day blown up, garnering over 700,000 views on Tiktok alone.

Mwangi stated that the Tiktoker is struggling financially and is yet to pay rent.

As of this morning @NyokabiJoe didn’t have a job and had rent arrears. He says he did the harooo TikTok video hoping to get 10 views but to his surprise, it went viral. He didn’t get any pay but his friends thought he had “made it!” Today, his life changed thanks to @MarthaKarua. pic.twitter.com/emPZIme5ND — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) June 24, 2022

Also joining in on the fun was Martha who thanked the creative for reminding the people that indeed Raila Odinga “ni msarendo”.

Raila is the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer.

“Harooooooo! It was a pleasure meeting@ NyokabiJoe, a young creative who is from my home county of Kirinyaga,” tweeted Martha on Friday.

Harooooooo! It was a pleasure meeting @NyokabiJoe, a young creative who is from my home county of Kirinyaga. Thank you Joe for giving us much-needed laughter and reminding us that indeed, @RailaOdinga ni msarendo.#Azimio | #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/T7pJW3XVnV — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) June 24, 2022

