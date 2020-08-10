Kenyans Deserve Better, Martha Karua Says As She Calls On Gov’t To Account For COVID-19 Funds

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua wants the government to come clear on how COVID-19 funds have been used in the last couple of months.

Speaking on Monday, Karua accused the government of aiding corruption through the Covid-19 fund.

“We demand full disclosure, transparency and accountability for all COVID-19 funds, resources and equipment from all sources including loans, grants, donations and in-kind support both locally and internationally,” she said.

She maintained that Kenyans deserve better, adding that the Jubilee government has collapsed.

“The only things that seems to be functioning in this government are mis-procurement, taxation and political patronage. Kenyans deserve better,” she added.

Karua also asked health CS Mutahi Kagwe to explain how money meant for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was allocated.

The CS is on the spot over the misappropriation of funds meant to be used in the fight against Coronavirus.

For example, top Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) officials are under investigation over an irregular Sh7.7 billion PPEs tender.

On Sunday, the CS said he will not resign over the scam while acknowledging that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are probing the matter.

Since the pandemic hit back in March, Kenya has received Sh78.3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and another Sh108 billion from World Bank which was wired to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Again, Kenya received a concessional loan of Sh22.5 billion from African Development Bank.

Shortly after, the European Union gave Sh7.5 billion in form of grants.

Currently, Kenya’s virus load is at 26,436 with 12,961 recoveries and 420 deaths.

