Marsabit County Offices Closed After Senior Official Succumbed To Suspected Covid-19

Marsabit governor Mohamud Ali has closed all county offices after another high ranking official succumbed to Covid-19.

County Secretary Joseph Guyo succumbed to the virus complications on Tuesday moments after being rushed to Marsabit County Referral Hospital.

“I have been briefed that he arrived at the hospital this morning and passed on minutes later. Whilst his status for Covid-19 has not been determined, I have been informed (that) he exhibited classic symptoms of the novel coronavirus,” governor Ali said in a statement.

Speaking to a local daily, however, the hospital CEO Liban Waqo said they were not certain that the deceased die of the virus.

“We are yet to affirmatively confirm that Guyo died of Covid-19 since his samples have just been taken to Nairobi for testing,” Mr Waqo is quoted by the Nation.

As a result, county offices will remain closed for a period of two weeks to allow for mass testing.

“I hereby direct for the closure of all county government offices to slow the spread of Covid-19 and to give space for the mass testing of all public servants as from tomorrow, ” the county boss said during Guyo’s burial.

He told mourners that the county will starting next week have a fully operational Covid-19 testing centre.

County Acting Officer, Abdullahi Barako, passed on October 1.

