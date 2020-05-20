Marriage Services Suspended As Kenyans Flock AG’s Office, Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines

Marriage Services at the Attorney General’s Office have been suspended indefinitely a day after reopening over the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) fears.

The office had been partially reopened on May 18, 2020, for selected marriage services.

But many Kenyans flocked the offices raising fears over the spread of the contagious disease, Registrar General Mary Njuya said in a statement dated Tuesday, May 19.

“It was observed that the number of clients who visited Sheria House seeking the same was overwhelming and went against the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in curbing the spread of COVID-19 virus,” the statement reads.

During the suspension period, Ms Njuya said, the department will work on the best ways to resume operations in line with the ministry of health guidelines.

The department will notify the general public when the services will resume.

“…The Office has temporarily halted all marriage services in order to develop a clear roadmap on reopening in an organized manner as guided by the Ministry of Health and to further ensure that safety measures are undertaken in the workplace, ” Ms Njuya said.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and wish to assure all our clients that we are working tirelessly to ensure that provision of these services resume as soon as is practically possible. We will communicate upon resumption of services. ”

