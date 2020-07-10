Marriage Services At Office Of Attorney General To Resume Under Strict Guidelines

Marriage services at the office of the Attorney General are set to resume under strict guidelines aimed to curb the spread of COVI-19.

In an announcement by the State law office on Friday, CAS Winnie Guchu stated that the private ceremonies at the AG’s office will only allow a maximum of four people for 20 minutes. Ideally, garden weddings have also been restricted to a maximum of 15 people.

The CAS also unveiled a digital platform where all couples seeking to tie the knot will have to make applications to prevent congestion while maintaining the social distancing directives outlined by the Ministry of Health.

“Before Covid-19, the Registry was serving an average of 600 clients daily and the services were being offered manually. With the pandemic, the Registry had to devise ways of offering marriage services in compliance with Ministry of Health guidelines,” she said.

Garden weddings have also been restricted to 45 minutes with all attendees required to wear masks throughout the celebration.

In the wake of COVID-19 Marriage Services at the AG’s Office had been suspended indefinitely a day after partial reopening. The office had been partially reopened on May 18, 2020, for selected marriage services.

Kenyans flocked the offices raising fears over the spread of the contagious disease, Registrar General Mary Njuya said in a statement dated Tuesday, May 19.

"It was observed that the number of clients who visited Sheria House seeking the same was overwhelming and went against the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in curbing the spread of COVID-19 virus," the statement reads.