Mark Zuckerberg Announces Three New Features to Help Creators Earn Revenue

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a number of new features on Instagram that will help creators earn revenue from their content. Among the new features are a marketplace to match brands with creators so they can source for content that fits their audience, creator shops to help users push their products directly on the app and an affiliate marketplace where creators can earn commissions.

A number of social media creators get paid to promote sponsored content on the app, but through marketplace, Instagram will be more involved in helping brands discover emerging creators, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram said.

“We should be able to help brands find creators that are uniquely aligned with the work they’re trying to do and vice versa,” Mosseri said on an Instagram Live broadcast with Zuckerberg.

The Facebook CEO also announced creator shops that will allow creators sell their products sell their products directly on the app.

Last year, the company launched Facebook shops and Instagram shops in efforts to diversify into ecommerce. The shops allow users to sell their products directly to users, and popular creators like the Kardashians already have shops on their Instagram accounts. Creator shops will help more creators sell their products on the app.

“That’s been especially important in the last year. A lot of physical stores have had to close during lockdowns, but online stays open,” Zuckerberg said on the Instagram Live with Mosseri. “It can be a more personalized and convenient experience.”

Zuckerberg also announced the affiliate marketplace where creators can get commissions for products that they recommend on their posts.

“People look to creators for recommendations about what’s good, especially in the places that they’re the experts on,” Zuckerberg said.

The company has not revealed when the new features will be rolled out.

