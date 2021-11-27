Mark Harrison Upbeat Ahead of Gor Mahia Clash with Otoho d’Oyo

Gor Mahia take on Otoyo d’Oyo of Congo in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs first leg match at Alphonse Massamba Debate Stadium on Sunday.

The team arrived in Brazzaville on Friday and have settled and looking forward to the clash, according to the club’s sporting director, Lordvick Aduda.

“All is well except for the fact that we realized that the stadium pitch is artificial and not grass as CAF had indicated,” said Aduda.

The team had light training on arrival, but is scheduled to have a better feel of the match venue on Saturday evening.

“We’re going in the right direction,” offered Mark Harrison, the Gor Mahia head coach.

K’Ogalo will be hoping to record a respectable result and finish the job at home on 5 Dec 2021 in the return match.

The aggregate winner of the tie makes the group stage of the second tier continental club championship.

Gor Mahia last made the stage in 2019 where they reached the quarterfinals.

