Ex-Stoke City Keeper Mark Harrison Unveiled At Gor Mahia

English man Mark Simon Harrison is the new coach of record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Our new coach Mark Harrison officially unveiled… welcome to Gor Mahia coach Harrison. ##Sirkal pic.twitter.com/lS6fYXeamy — 🏆 – GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) August 2, 2021

Mark, 60, was unveiled on Monday to replace Portuguese Vaz Pinto who resigned last month.

The former goalkeeper of English side Stoke City holds UEFA A coaching badge, a minimum requirement for a coach do duty in the CAF interclubs.

Mark has coached mostly in Southern Africa where he handled Township Rollers of Botswana, Baroka FC, Chippa United and Golden Arrows of South Africa.

He has also managed Zimbabwe side CAPS United.

Mark finds Gor Mahia side out sorts and needing revival.

Despite winning the domestic cup, earning a slot in the CAF Confederation Cup, K’Ogalo have been very poor in the league, and will not defend their title.

For first time in the modern era, Gor Mahia has lost 10 league games.

