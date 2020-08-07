Marikiti Traders Blame Morning Fire On Land Ownership Dispute With Kenya Railways

Marikiti market traders are counting losses running into millions of shillings after a fire gutted their property in the wee hours of Friday morning.

According to news sources, morning incident took place in the presence of security officers.

This comes a day after Kenya Railways chased some traders on grounds that it owned the section.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar was on site where he condemned the act.

“I will follow up on this matter through Parliament. We cannot become a nation where state corporations resort to criminal activities to clear land. We have laws. Failing to abide by them would lead to anarchy. Marikiti traders deserved notice and a chance to salvage their goods,” he said.

He also noted that the it was unfair to frustrate the traders at a time when the country is grappling with COVID-19 and a dwindling economy.

“Covid-19 is real. Joblessness is a harsh reality in today’s Kenya and businesses are struggling to survive. Where will these traders get the funds to repay loans for their burned stock? I’ll make sure that we hold the state corporation accountable,” he added.

Earlier, Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga had stated that land reserved for the construction of Nairobi Mass transit railway had been grabbed by business owners, politicians.

Mr Mainga warned that an exercise to reclaim the land was underway.

Persons who have settled on the railway reserve land within Nairobi and its environs must vacate to give way to implementation of the Nairobi Rail Masterplan,” he said.

It is said that there are plans for the government to move the Marikiti market to Kangundo Road in a bid to decongest the CBD.

