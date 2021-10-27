Jacque Maribe’s Vehicle Spotted in Kilimani on Day Monica Kimani was Killed – Witness

Murder suspect Jacque Maribe’s vehicle was spotted in Kilimani on day businesswoman Monica Kimani was killed, a court was told on Tuesday.

The motor vehicle, Registration No KCA 031E, was seen near Yaya Centre on the day Kimani was allegedly killed.

However, the car was never spotted at the deceased’s home in Lamuria Gardens.

Appearing before trial judge Grace Nzioka, Chief Inspector Fredrick Michuki, the officer-in-charge of CCTV at the Directorate of Integrated Command Centre, gave an account of the car’s movements from September 19, 2018 to the next day.

Mr Michuki said he received a request from the DCI on CCTV footage of the car on September 24.

The car, which is registered under Maribe, was first captured on September 19 on Ngong Road, Kilimani Road heading towards Yaya Centre at 8.09 am.

After approximately 21 minutes later it is captured at Yaya Centre heading towards Ngong Road at around 8.28 am.

Next, it is seen on Langata Road coming from Lang’ata Cemetery heading towards Galleria at 3.34 pm, then it is on Magadi Road-Bomas junction towards Rongai town at 3.26 pm.

Eighteen minutes later, the car is captured again on Magadi Road coming from Rongai town heading towards Bomas of Kenya.

Forty-three minutes later, the car is seen in Kilimani coming from Ngong Road heading towards Yaya Centre for the second time.

It is captured again on CCTV at 11.56 pm along Mbagathi Road heading towards T-Mall roundabout.

Eight minutes later, the car is seen moving from T-Mall roundabout to Mbagathi Hospital.

Twenty three minutes past midnight, the car is again captured at State House Road near the University of Nairobi heading towards Uhuru Highway.

“Your honour, it’s captured on Chiromo Road near Villa Rosa Kempisiki Westlands roundabout towards Museum Hill at 03.56am,” Michuki testified.

At 03.57 am, the car is captured again on Uhuru Highway near Utalii House heading towards Kenyatta Avenue.

Three minutes later it is seen on Haile Selassie roundabout heading towards Bunyala Road then Langata Road near Kenol from Nyayo Stadium heading towards Madaraka.

The car is then captured at 7.51am on the morning of September 20 on Langata Road near the Bomas of Kenya.

Maribe is on trial for the murder of Kimani alongside her then fiance Jowie Irungu.

