Maribe Expected To Appear On Baby Daddy Eric Omondi’s “Wife Material 2”

Media personality Jacque Maribe is expected to feature in baby daddy Eric Omondi’s season two of the show “Wife Material”.

The show details Omondi in his early 40s searching for a wife with whom he intends to settle down and start a family with.

Reports indicate that season 2 of the show will feature Omondi’s ex-girlfriend, Chantal Graziolli and his baby mama Maribe with whom they share a child.

Speaking in an interview with local media, Omondi stated that the new season of the show will be bigger, featuring contestants from across East Africa.

“I can get a wife like this but this is how I want to meet my wife. This time I want contestants who are over 23 years and above from East Africa. I will have 15 ladies in a house,” he said.

Last week, however, Omondi’s ex-girlfriend Chantal disputed that she will be featuring in the show and called on her fans to ignore the news.

Omondi later clarified that Chantal was to come in as a pastor or advisor adding that she would be out of the country hence would not make it.

"She was not to be among the 15 girls, no. She was to come in as a pastor or an adviser. I explained to her that. However, she will not be in the country, so she will not make it." said Omondi.

Regarding Maribe's role, the comedian stated that she will feature in as an advisor where she will play different roles including advising the contestants.

"What I mean is that she will be the one talking to the girls, explaining to them what Eric likes and what he does not like. She will be giving them tips on how to win my heart," the comedian added.

Last month, Omondi's ex-girlfriend, Chantal introduced her new boyfriend to the public just months partying ways with the Kenyan comedian.

Taking to Instagram, Chantal posted a photo with the caption 'My Happy Place' with love emojis.

Earlier, she had been captured vacationing with a mystery man whom she kept hidden and only displayed parts of his body including the hands.

Eric and Chantal having dated for a couple of months were dubbed 'couple goals' due to their theatrics and staged stunts to appreciate and show romance to each other publicly.

Their alleged break up posted on the social media pages on 22nd May 2019 ignited mixed reactions with a section of social media alluding it was staged.

Omondi stated that he had separated from the Italian girlfriend, although insisting that they were still good friends.