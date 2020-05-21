Citizen TV’s Maria Cast Vacates Sh150 Million Runda Mansion After Owner Put It On Sale

Citizen TV’s Maria cast was recently forced to vacate the Sh150 million Runda mansion after the owner put it on sale.

The five bedroom house that sits on a 0.7 acre piece of land has already been advertised on Facebook by Savi Empire, a real estate agent.

“The property is well fitted with the best architectural work. Enjoying the lone and private environment,” the company said.

The drama series producers, Jiffy Pictures owned by Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan explained in an episode of Maria that one of the characters, Sophia (Bridget Shighadi) needed a change of scenery.

Sophia has been ill for a while now.

Undeterred by the logistical issues, the cast has since moved to a new house and has already started filming.

Some of the cast members include; Brian Obama (Luwi), Tina Njambi (Lona), Yasmin Said (Maria), Terry Ombaka (Naomi), Dennis Musyoka (Mr William), Sheila Ndanu (Madam Victoria), Wanjiku Stephens (Vanessa).

The series airs from Monday to Friday at 7.30 pm.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu