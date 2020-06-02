Margaret Kamar Sworn In as Senate Deputy Speaker As Other Candidates Drop Bids

Uasin Gishu senator Margaret Kamar is the duly elected Senate Deputy Speaker.

This was after five applicants dropped out of race to replace ousted Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki.

The others were Charles Kibiru, Judith Pareno, Isaac Mwaura and Stewart Madzayo.

Kibiru was seen as a favourite to win the seat. Yesterday, however, the Kirinyaga senator decided to shelve his ambitions.

“I believe that the interests of our nation at this point in time when President Uhuru Kenyatta, is keen on fostering greater coherence among Kenya, it would be derelict of me not to view my would-be victory as merely Pyrrhic,” Kibiru said.

Kilifi’s Madzayo on his part said his decision was premised on his continued support of the “handshake” between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

“I also believe my decision to no longer run for the post of Senate Deputy Speaker, will advance gender equity; a spirit I passionately subscribe to,” Madzayo said.

Mwaura, a Jubilee nominated senator, withdrew his candidature after the party endorsed Kamar. The communication was made through majority whip Irungu Kang’ata.

“Those inquiring about tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Senate Deputy Speaker’s election. All contestants are very capable and qualified.

“However, Jubilee supports women empowerment. I endorse Prof Margaret Kamar,” the Murang’a senator said via Twitter.

Congratulating Kamar on the election, though undisputed, was majority leader Samuel Poghisio who also thanked the other five candidates for withdrawing from the race.

Minority leader James Orengo also offered the Uasin Gishu lawmaker a congratulatory message.

Millicent Omanga was also supposed to battle for the deputy speaker seat but failed to return her nomination papers on time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu