Harambee Stars Defender Erick ‘Marcelo’ Suffers Injury Setback In Sweden

Harambee Stars defender Erick “Marcelo” Ouma suffered an injury setback while training with his Swedish side AIK on Friday.

The 23-year-old left back fractured his fibula and is scheduled for a surgery which could keep him out of action for six weeks.

The procedure is booked for this morning according to the club.

“During Friday’s training at Karlberg, Erick Otieno was injured and he will operate his lower body injury on Saturday, which is expected to keep him out of play for about 6-8 weeks according to the first reports.”

Despite the bad news, the player is staying positive. In a tweet he said, “Challenges make us stronger.”

It will get better..

Challenges make us stronger.

Mercelo joined AIK from Swedish third-tier side IF Vasalund November last year and has managed to settle down well with regular playtime.

He’s also a cog in the Harambee Stars’ set-up where he can also be deployed as a winger.

The former Gor Mahia player was among standout performers for the national side in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

FKF, Kenya’s football body, has wished the player quick recovery.

