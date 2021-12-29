Maranda High School Students to take Mandatory Drug Test, Pay Sh5,125 before Readmission

Students of Maranda high school will be required to undergo a mandatory drug test from a certified Nacada health facility and pay Sh5,125 before readmission in January 2022.

The School was closed after fires rocked a number of schools. The latest fire in Maranda high school razed a 600-bed dormitory before the students were sent home in November.

According to a letter sent to the parents, the students will undergo random drug tests during the school term.

The 2000 students of the renowned national schools are also expected to pay Sh5,125 for rebuilding the burnt dormitory

“All fees, including the charges for reconstruction, must be cleared before readmission,” the letter says. A series of fires rocked various schools countrywide in the last months to December this year. The students are believed to be experiencing pressure from the rigorous adjusted school calendar that was necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read: Newly constructed Maranda High School Dormitory Goes up in Flames Prior to the school fire, the Maranda school students reportedly declined to do mock exams, forcing the school administrators to postpone the exams and send the students home indefinitely. Six students from the school were later charged with the fire and we’re helping the police with investigations. Parents are expected to accompany the students to the school in shifts where they shall present the drug tests and the Sh5,125 to the administration. Form two students will however stay home until the dormitory is rebuilt. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

