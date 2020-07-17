“You Will Step On Toes, Some Very Thick, ” Maraga Tells New Auditor General Nancy Gathungu During Swearing-in

Nancy Gathungu was on Friday, July 17, sworn into office as the new Auditor General.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga.

In his message, the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, called on Gathungu now charged with the role of preventing theft of public resources to discharge her duties with a firm hand as she may, occasionally, find herself on the wrong footing of fellow public officers.

“Very often it is the case in leadership positions in this country that you will counter challenges. As it were, you will step on toes, some of them very thick, including even if it is that of the Chief Justice, but you are required to discharge your duty without fear or favour,” said the CJ.

“I want to assure you that as an institution, we will give you all the support you require. If there are areas where we will have to say that you have not done your work well we will say it.”

The new Auditor General promised to clear the audit backlog left behind following the period between the end of her predecessor Edward Ouko’s term and her assumption of office.

Ouko left office in August 2019 after his 8-year term expired.

“It is also important to note that the country and the world at large is under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic which has been affecting our livelihood and disrupting normal operations. I shall therefore ensure that we continue to observe the health protocols even as we work round the clock to clear the audit backlog that is of concern,” she stated.

“Audit services and audit reports are critical in monitoring and evaluating the outcome and impact of the management and use of public resources and providing valuable information on whether we as a country are achieving our development priorities and service delivery objectives.”

Gathungu’s appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta was approved by Members of parliament on Wednesday.

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General.