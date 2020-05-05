Why Mapigano May Not Return To K’Ogalo Next Season

Gor Mahia goalkeeper David Robert Mapigano Kisu may not return to the club for next season over nonpayment.

Mapigano joined K’Ogalo mid 2019 from Singida United of Tanzania after penning a three-year-deal.

The Taifa Stars international cites lack of payment as the reason he’s considering his future at the 19-time Kenyan Premier League champions.

Gor Mahia have struggled to stay a float owing to lack of a title sponsor since betting firm SportPesa left close to a year ago.

“Yes am planning for a new challenge at a different place, this is all due to nonpayment of salaries, but if they pay my arrears and commit to further payments then am ready to go back to my employers and do my duty,” said Mapigano while speaking to Tanzanian Journalist Jacki Anangisye.

Mapigano added that he has received a host of offers from Kenya, Tanzania and across Africa.

“Yes I have received offers from different clubs and it is just a matter of time before I reveal my next move as clubs in Tanzania, Kenya, and Africa as a whole are waiting for my signature.”

Cash strapped Gor Mahia have not paid salaries for over four months now.

The club was recently declared the 2019-20 KPL champions for a fourth straight time and will again represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League next season.

