Renowned Cameroonian Singer Manu Dibango Passes Away Over Covid-19 Infection

Manu Dibango, a renowned Cameroonian singer and Saxophone player has passed away from a Coronavirus infection.

According to a statement shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 24, Dibango has died at the age of 86 years following a diagnosis with COVID-19.

A private ceremony is expected to be held for his burial with a tribute to his memory set to be organized at a later date.

“Dear family, dear friends, dear fans, a voice raises from far away…It is with deep sadness that we announce to you the loss of Manu Dibango, our papy Groove who passed away on 24th of March, 202 at 86 years old, further to Covid-19. His funeral service will be held in strict privacy and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible,” reads the Facebook post.

Dibango’s last post on his Facebook page was on March 20, 2020 where he is captured performing while playing the guitar as he urged his fans to stay safe during the pandemic.

Apparently, going by the post, he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was said to be resting and recovering.

“A HUGE BOUQUET of loving thoughts to the great MANU DIBANGO , who is resting, and recovering from this nasty disease !!! Come back to us very soon “Mutúdu”!!! LOVE & SUPPORT forever,” the post reads.

Dibango had a very successful musical career having collaborated with different musicians to entertain the world. One of his renowned songs is Soul Makossa which means “dance” in their native language.

Last week, on March 20, 2020, legendary Congolese Rhumba musician Aurlus Mabele died at the age of 67 in suspected COVID-19 case.

Mabele was also said to have been battling throat cancer as well as complications arising from a stroke he suffered in 2005.

Consequently, reports indicated that Mabele’s condition worsened after he was infected with Coronavirus that has resulted in more than 372 deaths in France. A total of 10,995 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Mabele was one of the first Paris-based soukous stars and set the standard with several LPs in the 1980s. His popular hits included Embargo, Liste Rouge, Evelyne and Femme ivoirienne among others.

He was also one of the founders of the legendary supergroup Loketo (hips) band, formed in the mid-1980s alongside Mav Cacharel and Diblo Dibala, which broke up a few years later.

