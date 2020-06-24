Man’s Hand Chopped Off After Being Hired By Politician To Demolish Wall In Contested Nairobi Land

Mathew Ochieng is nursing serious injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after his hand got chopped off representing a politician’s interest.

According to K24, Ochieng was among a group of youths hired by a local politician to demolish a concrete wall built in a contested land in Ruai.

The youth reportedly showed up at the place and started chaos inviting the police authorities who dispersed them with teargas while shooting in the air.

The incident was confirmed by Njiru Deputy County Commissioner James Chacha who indicated that investigations into the matter had been commenced.

Read : Police Chopper Ferrying Security Team To Marsabit Crash Lands In Meru

Apparently, the conflict on the land was ignited after two politicians claimed their stake in the piece forcing youths and their supporters to battle against each other. Skirmishes have been reported in the region leading to several injuries.

The firm, Embakasi Ranching said to be chaired by Lucy Nyokabi has been on the spotlight over issues to do with double allocation forcing different parties who claim stake to clash.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be aware of the issue and directed the Ministry of Lands to sort it out by issuing title deeds before it turned into a disaster.

So far, the firm is said to have been fenced at least thrice with the fence being demolished the same number of times as the involved politicians sold it to two parties who are using locals to contest.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu