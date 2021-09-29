Boxing Great Manny Pacquiao Officially Retires

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves with the eight-division world champion and Philippines senator announcing his retirement from the ring.

‘As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing,’ the 42-year old said in a 14-minute video posted on his Facebook page.

‘It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement.’

Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws and of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision.

He won 12 world titles and is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes.

His retirement from boxing followed a disheartening defeat to Yordenis Ugas Las Vegas last month with the younger Cuban boxer beating Pacquiao by unanimous decision, retaining his WBA welterweight title – it was Pacquiao’s first fight in more than two years.

‘Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty,’ Pacquiao said in the video.

