Manhunt On for Woman who Allegedly Killed Husband in Domestic Brawl

A manhunt is on for a woman who allegedly killed her husband following a domestic dispute in Tayari village, Nakuru County.

According to the DCI, Susan Nyambura, aged 35 fled her matrimonial home in the wee hours of the night leaving her husband’s lifeless body sprawled on the bed.

Apparently, the deceased, Fredrick Gichini aged 52 had returned home drunk where a domestic fight ensued. His body was later to be found lifeless, with injuries on the head, blood oozing from his mouth and the wife out of the picture.

“The deceased identified as Frederick Gichini, 52, is believed to have returned home drunk before a domestic brawl ensued. When detectives visited the homestead, they found Gichini’s body bearing injuries on the head with blood oozing from his mouth,” the DCI said.

Three pieces of wood believed to have been the murder weapons were also recovered with detectives following crucial leads that will lead to the arrest of the wife who fled their three children.

