Manhunt On for Teacher who Attempted to Kill Wife in Kwale

Detectives have launched a manhunt for a teacher, 35-year-old James Kimeu who attempted to kill his wife with a hammer in Kwale.

According to sleuths from the DCI, the teacher attacked his estranged wife, 29-year-old Caren Namubuya with a hammer and a knife last night, before fleeing leaving her unconscious in a pool of blood. Caren is currently recuperating at Lunga Lunga Sub-County hospital.

Apparently, Kimeu and the estranged wife had separated months back and in an effort to patch things together, he invited Caren to his house for reconciliation.

It was then that things went left as Mr Kimeu locked the door with a padlock and turned on the estranged wife with a knife and hammer in an attempt to take away her life.

“Neighbors who heard the commotion forcefully gained entry into the house and found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood,’ the DCI said.

Kimeu who is a teacher at Menzamwenye primary school managed to escape with detectives tracing his whereabouts.

