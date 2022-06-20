Manhunt On For Man Who Stole Sh26 Million from Employer

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing Ksh26 million from his employer.

According to the DCI boss George Kinoti, Naftali Ondiaga Santos stole the said money from Takaful Insurance of Africa Limited with the help of Jack Moses Amollo.

The duo allegedly conspired to commit the crime between January 2, 2019, and January 29, 2021.

“Together with his co-accused Jack Moses Amollo, who has already been arraigned in court to face charges of stealing by servant, Naftali Ondiaga Santo deliberately conspired to defraud their employer of huge quantities of money,” said Kinoti on Monday.

The police have, however, managed to track down Amollo who is currently in custody. Kinoti has appealed to the public to aid in the arrest of Santos who is still at large.

Intelligence reports, however, show that Santos is currently operating in Kitale PSV stage as a loader.

“Santos, the disreputable criminal, and a native of Mwein village in Kapkangani, Nandi County, is currently on our radar and we urge all peace-loving citizens to augment our detectives in bringing the miscreant to book for the law to take its course,” he said.

“In case of any information regarding his whereabouts, we urge members of the public to share the same anonymously through our #FichuakwaDCI toll-free number 0800 722 203,” DCI added.

