Manhunt On For Defilement Suspect Who Escaped From Custody

A manhunt is on for a 19-year-old defilement suspect who escaped from Industrial Area Prison on Wednesday morning.

In details revealed by the DCI, the remandee, Erickson Khata is said to have escaped after being allowed to take a shower as the officer who was guarding him attended to other duties.

The prisoner had been arrested and arraigned at Makadara law courts on July 19, for the offence of defilement contrary to section 8 of the sexual offences act.

Earlier that morning, Khata had requested to be allowed to take a bath and an officer manning the report office had escorted him to fetch water and take his bath. But no sooner had the officer given the prisoner some privacy than the 19-year-old escaped in his inner wear leaving the rest of his clothes behind.

Read: Defilement Suspect who Escaped Custody Last Year Re-arrested in Murang’a

“The officer became suspicious that all was not well when the pitter-patter of splashing water suddenly stopped, followed by an eerie silence. When he went to check, he was confronted by a half-full basin of lathered water, a piece of kipande soap and the prisoner’s clothes. The remandee was nowhere to be seen.” the DCI said.

Khata had been remanded at the Nairobi remand allocation maximum security prison when he complained that he was a minor and taken back to court where an order was issued for the assessment of his age.

On July 26, he was escorted to Mbagathi hospital where the relevant tests were conducted and his apparent age was ascertained to be 19 years. The matter was to be mentioned in court on the day of his mysterious disappearance.

A manhunt is on for him with detectives calling on anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the authorities.

REMANDEE ESCAPES FROM CUSTODY LEAVING HIS CLOTHES BEHIND

(Sunday Special) A remandee escaped from police custody on Wednesday morning, after being escorted outside the cell at Industrial Area police station to take a bath. pic.twitter.com/WDULHlgREv — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 31, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...