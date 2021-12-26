Manhunt on After Cop Fatally Shoots Colleague in Naivasha

A manhunt has been launched for a police officer who fatally shot a colleague in Naivasha.

According to the Star, Corporal Joseph Muthunga is on the run after shooting and killing his Senior, sergeant Ayub Polo following an argument.

Although the cause of the argument is yet to be determined, the two were reportedly attending a Christmas party when they disagreed. Muthunga then took out his riffle and shot the sergeant.

Other officers who had attended the function scattered for safety after hearing the gun shots paving way for Muthunga to flee.

He is still on the run with authorities stating that a manhunt has been set to trace his whereabouts.

“He knows he is supposed to be on duty and efforts to get him for that and on the new issue are ongoing,” Rift Valley police boss Fredrick Ochieng said.

