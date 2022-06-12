Manhunt On For Makueni Man Who Murdered Daughter, Injured Son

A manhunt is on for a middle-aged man who murdered his 11-year-old daughter and seriously injured his son in Makueni.

According to Willy Kalovya, a village administrator, the incident happened at midnight in Kilungu B village in Kibwezi, Makueni County.

Apparently, the man arrived at his rural home with his two children before things took a wrong turn and he ended up murdering the daughter and the son injured in the process.

Speculations are rife that he had differences with his wife hence leading to the incident. This is however yet to be substantiated.

So far, the injured son is admitted to Kibwezi Sub-county hospital receiving treatment with detectives searching for the man who is on the run.

