Manhunt Launched for Three Involved in Carjacking Incident in Ruaka

Kiambu based detectives are hunting for three men believed to be part of a syndicate targeting taxi drivers.

The trio last night carjacker a vehicle (Toyota Premio) from a man as he drove into his home at the One River Apartments in Ruaka.

The victim was coming from work when he was attacked by the thugs who lay in wait outside the apartment.

“As the gates opened, the driver’s window was suddenly smashed with an iron rod, before two shots were fired in the air from a pistol in an attempt to subdue him,” tweeted DCI.

The man managed to get into the compound but the thugs followed him in and roughed him up.

“Before he could jump out of the car and scamper into safety, the trio caught up with him and roughed him up before grabbing his car keys and phone,” added DCI.

The trio drove towards Ndenderu.

Upon receiving the report, Kiambaa detectives swung into action and hours later found the heavily vandalized vehicle abandoned in Kagongo village.

Its rear and front headlights, side mirrors, all tyres, nose guard, boot and radio had been stolen.

“Detectives believe that the three suspects who are still on the loose are part of a lager criminal syndicate operating within Kiambu county,” said DCI.

“The miscreants have been targeting taxi drivers while posing as customers, only to turn against them at isolated places, then assault the drivers and vandalize their vehicles.”

