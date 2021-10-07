in NEWS

Manhunt Launched for Siaya Man who Allegedly Killed Neighbor for Mocking His Intimacy Skills

Crime Scene [Photo/ Courtesy]

Police in Yala, Siaya County, have launched a manhunt for a 28-year-old man who allegedly murdered his neighbor.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Onyango clobbered 30-year-old Marvin Onyango to death in Onyoso village after he mocked his bedroom skills.

The suspect allegedly smashed the deceased with a club killing him on the spot.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that prior to the incident, the deceased had been mocking the suspect for being a Johnny-come-lately in marrying his wife, after what the deceased described as ‘being assisted by other men!’” DCI said in a tweet on Thursday.

Angered by the heartbreaking slur, the suspect reached for the murder weapon and dealt Marvin a fatal blow.

Detectives are hot on trail of the suspect.

Once arrested, DCI said, George will be arraigned to answer to murder charges.

