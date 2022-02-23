Manhunt Launched for Officer who Shot Colleague Dead, Injured Senior in Meru

A manhunt has been launched for a police officer who shot a colleague dead and injured his senior at a police camp in Meru County.

The bizarre incident happened yesterday with the officer, Constable Abel Chumba on the run. Authorities say the officer ran away with his rifle which is still loaded with at least 17 bullets.

Star reports that Constable Chumba shot his colleague, 22-year-old Pontianas Ikumoli on the head killing him on the spot. He then proceeded and seriously injured his senior, Inspector Michael Ngugi before going into hiding.

The incident has been confirmed by Eastern Police Boss Rono Bunei who revealed that the motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

Currently, the injured officer, Inspector Michael Ngugi is receiving treatment at the hospital. He sustained injuries to his left hand.

In a different account of events in December, a manhunt was launched for a cop who fatally shot a colleague in Naivasha.

Corporal Joseph Muthunga went into hiding after shooting and killing his Senior, sergeant Ayub Polo following an argument.

The case is ongoing.

