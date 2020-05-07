Manhunt Launched For 5 COVID-19 Positive People That Disappeared With Families In Old Town – Joho

A manhunt has been launched for five people and their families who have disappeared after having tested positive for Coronavirus in Old Town Mombasa, Governor Hassan Joho says.

According to the Star the five people were confirmed positive following mass testing in the area and avoided quarantine directives by fleeing with their families.

Joho stated that the five together with their families were now subject to police probe and will have legal action taken against them.

“Who are you helping? What this means is that you have put even more of your relatives at risk,” said Joho.

Joho spoke during a meeting with the COVID-19 committee as they gave an update on the measures needed to be taken in Old Town which is currently under lockdown for 15 days to contain the spread of the virus.

Further, ODM’s Raila Odinga made some donations through businessman cum politician Suleiman Shahbal and urged residents not to worry about food since it was available in plenty.

According to Shahbal, the national government together with the county government had initiated elaborate measures to cater to Old Town residents during the 15-day lockdown that was announced yesterday by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

“When Joho spoke with anger last Saturday, it was because Saum was hard on him that day. But I support him because if we joke around with this disease, people will die like chicken,” said Shahbal. Among the measures put in place include the opening of three satellite markets for two hours daily around Old Port, Pigot Place and Mswalani mosque to allow residents buy essentials. Further, there will be doctors who will treat other illnesses such as diabetes, pneumonia, malaria, high blood pressure among others during this period. Read Also: Coronavirus Cases Now At 607 As 25 More People Test Positive “These are makeshift market places where people will be able to buy fresh vegetables, fruits and other basic items,” said Joho. The government banned the movement in and out of Old Town in Mombasa and Nairobi’s Eastleigh due to the increased cases of the deadly virus thus ranking them as hotspots. Currently, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 607 cases, 29 people have succumbed to the virus while 197 have recovered.

