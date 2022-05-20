Manhunt On For Dennis Karani, Man Behind Shooting Of Samuel Mugota in Mirema

A manhunt is on for the mastermind behind the shooting of Samuel Mugota in Mirema.

DCI sleuths are looking for one Dennis Karani Gachoki who has been identified as the main suspect behind the Mirema shooting incident.

In a circular shared on social media, the DCI described Gachoki as an armed and dangerous man while appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to report to the authorities.

Mr Gachoki is suspected to be in possession of a pistol that he snatched from a stupefied Police officer, after a round of drinks at a popular joint in Mombasa, in November 2020 with efforts to get it back proving futile.

Apparently, Gachoki worked under the deceased and they reportedly had a fall-out before the former planned his boss’s assassination.

Read: Nine Clubs Mirema Shooting Victim Samuel Mugota Allegedly Targeted

“This among other beef are suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota, who has left behind seven grieving widows and many children. Forensic Cyber detectives picked Gachoki’s last signal deep inside burnt forest, hours after the murder. We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighboring country,” the DCI said.

WANTED MAN FOR THE MURDER OF SLAIN THUG SAMUEL MUGOH MUVOTA

(Part III) Detectives are looking for one Denis Karani Gachoki, the main suspect behind the daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota. The armed and dangerous man is suspected to be in possession of a firearm that was pic.twitter.com/1WHfwkxhH0 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 20, 2022

Mugota was brutally shot on Monday afternoon before a CCTV footage that captured the same went viral on social media.

The DCI later revealed that Mugota was not an honest man, as he lived his life as a criminal and could have just died by the sword he lived by.

Read Also: Stolen IDs, Two Wives: The Secret Life of Man Shot in Mirema

At the time of his death, Mugota had reportedly employed more than 50 women whom he dispatched to high-end entertainment joints on Kiambu Road, Ruaka-Kamiti Road, and Roysambu and Zimmerman to spike the drinks of revelers.

The joints include club Switch in Kasarani, Whisky River on Kiambu Road, Red Lion in Ruaka, Oklahoma Choma Zone, Lacascada, Aroma, Backroom, Mkwanju, and Dragon.

The deceased who apparently had seven wives had been detained 30 times in the last 11 years, for stupefying and stealing from his victims in clubs with the help of attractive ladies. He was also described by detectives as a rogue millionaire who made his money by swapping ATM and SIM cards seized from his victims.

He was reportedly earning more Sh1 million per day.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...