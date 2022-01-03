in SPORTS

Manè, Mendy Link Up With Senegal’s Afcon Team

senegal afcon team
Sadio Mane and Edward Mendy. [Courtesy]

Liverpool forward Sadio Manè and Chelsea keeper Edward Mendy linked up with Senegal’s team ahead of the Afcon in Cameroon.

The duo flew in a private jet Sunday after their last Premier League match which ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Manè scored the opener for Liverpool before Egypt’s Mohammed Salah doubled the lead, but Chelsea managed to equalize in the second half.

Senegal have not been able to hold a camp ahead of the African showpiece due to lack of quorum.

The Teranga Lions were scheduled to camp in Rwanda before crossing over to Cameroon, but since the squad is predominantly Europe-based they could not raise a team in time.

Fifa and Caf extended the window European clubs could hold on to players before realizing them for the Afcon.

