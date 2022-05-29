in SPORTS

Manè Set To Leave Liverpool With Bayern Being Favourite Destination

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer after eight years with the Reds.

According to Romano Fabrizio, the Senegalese feels he is now ready for a new experience in a new club.

The development will be soon confirmed to Liverpool board.

“He’s really respectful with the club, Klopp and fans as he didn’t want negotiations to advance in the last few days before the final.”

FC Bayern are strong contenders as they want Mané as priority, but the race is still open and nothing has been completed yet.

