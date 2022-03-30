Manè Gets The Better Of Salah Again

Sadio Manè has once again guided Senegal to football glory, helping them qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Mohammed Salah’s Egypt.

On 6 February 2022, Manè scored the fifth penalty as the Teranga Lions won their maiden Africa Cup of Nations against the Pharaohs in Cameroon.

A month later on Tuesday, the fifth spot kick was preserved for Manè as they beat Egypt again on penalties to reach the Qatar showpiece.

Both are dependable players of Liverpool in the Premier League.

Manè reportedly refused a celebration organised by Liverpool upon return from Cameroon as he did not want to upset Salah.

