Mandera Finance CEC Ibrahim Barrow Succumbs To COVID-19

Mandera Finance CEC Ibrahim Barrow has succumbed to COVID-19, Governor Ali Rioba has confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the governor commemorated Barrow as a disciplined and dedicated staff of Mandera County who transformed financial management.

“Early this morning we have lost our brother IBRAHIM Barrow Hassan to COVID-19. IBRAHIM has been the CEC for finance and Economic planning for the last eight and a half years in Mandera county. May the Almighty Allah grant patience to the family,” he wrote on Twitter.



The governor further called on netizens to exercise individual responsibility in containing the virus adding that the disease is real and many lives are being lost.

Ibrahim was a disciplined and dedicated staff of mandera county Government who transformed financial management at the county with very special commitment to deliver results. May the Almighty Allah forgive his sins, and grant him Jannatul Firdows. — HE Capt. Ali I Roba (@aliiroba) March 19, 2021

“COVID-19 is real. Please help us manage it by taking committed personal responsibility,” he added.

As of yesterday, 17 patients succumbed to COVID-19 within 24 hours. The country’s fatalities stand at 1,954.

Ideally, the country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 117,535 after 1,225 tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,394,748.

142 patients also recovered from the disease, 83 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care, while 59 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 89,203.

In a press briefing earlier on Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that hospitals across the country were overwhelmed with patients hence encouraged counties to increase the ICU capacity.

“We are urging our hospitals to quickly expand their ICU facilities. We have asked the county task force to identify areas we can convert to isolation facilities,” he said on Wednesday.

“We are asking for cooperation and responsible behavior in the fight against COVID-19. I urge Kenyans to be determined to fight this wave. This is not the time to tire but to invigorate our determination so we do not fall on the wayside,” Kagwe added.

