Mandera County Gov’t Set to Digitize Operations

The Mandera County Government has launched a large-scale digital platform to improve service delivery to staff and county people. Speaking at the launch, Governor Ali Roba stated that the Mandera website will aid interdepartmental collaboration.

Roba stated that the website would promote seamless coordination in the executive branch of the county as the agencies will make their information readily available on the internet.

The governor added that all job adverts would be posted on the website. He urged locals to check the website frequently to see what jobs are available, in order to ensure fair allocation of jobs. He stated that the Geographical Information System (GIS) would improve the country’s geographical map, allowing residents to know the exact geographic location of the place.

“The goggle maps will further help people to know how many roads we have constructed for even arrangement on fast travelling,” said Roba.

Pheinus Mohammed, the county government’s ICT chief, revealed that the county administration had another website that had previously failed to function.

She stated that her department has assigned an ICT manager to monitor the website and assist it in fulfilling its mission. Pheinus also pushed departments to make information available for processing. The website will improve financial transparency and increase revenue collection from its users.

