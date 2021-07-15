Photos: Manchester Unveil New Home Shirt, Hit Or Miss?

Manchester United have unveiled their new home shirt for the forthcoming 2021/22 Premier League season.

Made by giant German kit maker Adidas, the red with stripes shirt, is inspired by the 1960s shirts donned by greats like George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton.

“This home kit celebrates those that came before us and led us to some of our greatest moments. Now it’s time for a new generation to leave a mark.”

Is the Manchester shirt a Hit or miss?

