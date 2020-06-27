Glory-Starved Manchester United Seeking FA Cup Inspiration

Manchester United have been glory-starved since since lifting the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

On Thursday their fans painfully watched as arch rivals Liverpool celebrated their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Liverpool are also the reigning European and World champions.

Despite the rough patch, United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer believes lifting the FA Cup has the potential of rekindling their glory days.

The Red Devils face Norwich City in the quarterfinals of the competition at 1930HRS Kenyan time.

Ole Gunner has so far guided his charges to 13 games unbeaten including four points in their last two Premier League outings, and are the favourites this evening.

“Our team now is a new team, and to get our hands on the first trophy and to win a first title would be fantastic, and hopefully a catalyst for things to come,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

Solskjaer won the FA Cup twice as a United player – in 1999 and 2004 – and memorably scored the winner against Liverpool in the fourth round during their Treble-winning season.

He rates that goal – as well as walking out at the old Wembley for the 1999 final against Newcastle – as his greatest moments in the competition.

“The FA Cup’s fantastic,” Solskjaer explained. “When I was a young boy back home, it was always the last game and the climax of the season. It was a game to look forward to and broadcast live in Norway.

“That goal against them [Liverpool] was probably the best moment in the FA Cup for me – apart from, of course, when you walk out at old Wembley. That was a proud moment for me, and my dad was in the stands.”

