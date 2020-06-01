Manchester United Confirms Odion Ighalo Loan Deal Extension

Manchester United have reached agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend the loan deal for Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian striker’s stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021.

Ighalo’s tally of four goals in eight appearances so far includes at least one strike in each of his three starts – against Club Brugge, Derby County (2) and LASK.

Today’s confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he continues to prepare his squad for this month’s resumption of competitive football.

The Premier League’s proposed return date is 17 June and the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals have been lined up for the weekend of 27 and 28 June.

Ighalo will now hope to pick up from where he left off, after winning United’s Goal of the Month award for March with a stunning strike in United’s last match, the impressive 5-0 victory over Austrian club LASK in the Europa League.

“They [Shanghai Greenland Shenhua] have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club. It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us,” said Solskjaer.

