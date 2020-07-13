Manchester City’s Two-Year European Football Ban Overturned

Manchester City have successfully overturned their two-year ban from European club competitions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) announced the club were cleared of “disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions” on Monday.

Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) issued the ban in February after ruling City had committed “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

City’s fine has been cut to 10million euros.

They were originally fined 30million euros (£26.9m).

In delivering the ruling, Cas said City did “fail to cooperate with the Uefa authorities” but overturned the decision by the CFCB.

City said the decision was “validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present”.

“The club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered,” City added.

