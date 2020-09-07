Manchester City Duo Test Positive For Coronavirus

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

Algeria’s Mahrez, 29, and Frenchman Laporte, 24, will not train with their team-mates while they self-isolate in line with UK government and Premier League rules.

Manchester City say neither player was displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Pep Guardiola’s side play Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first fixture of the new league season on 21 September.

Both players are in the United Kingdom and with the self-isolation period being 10 days, Mahrez and Laporte should be available for City’s game with Wolves in two weeks’ time.

