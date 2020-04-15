Manager To Gospel Singer Ruth Matete’s Husband Reads Foul Play Into His Death (Video)

Gospel artiste and former Tusker Project Fame winner Ruth Matete lost her Nigerian husband pastor BlessedJohn Apewajoye on Saturday in a gas cylinder accident.

She announced his death in a Facebook page saying, “My Husband Beloved John Apewajoye has gone to be with the Lord ..I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time.”

Fans and fellow celebrities condoled with the singer who is in her first trimester.

But according to the deceased’s manager and friend Jessy McJessiey, Matete could have had a hand in his death.

In a 17 minute video shared on YouTube, the manager raises pertinent questions while bringing to light little known details of the couple’s marriage.

First, Jessy says that the couple had a rocky marriage. It should be noted that Matete exchanged nuptials with Apewajoye in November 2019.

First he claims that the artiste has in the past stabbed her spouse on three separate occasions.

On one of this occasions, Jessy recorded the audio. In the 7 minute recording, the deceased who happened to have a Nigerian wife and two children (boy and girl) is heard complaining about Matete while asking his friend to not clean up the bloody mess.

Jessy also wonders why the TPF winner did not inform the Apewajoye family of his demise.

In fact, he says, when he learnt of the accident on April 2, he tried to ask about his client but Matete was cagey about the details.

She was more concerned about how he found out about the accident, he divulges. Once she learnt who the source was, she ended the conversation with a thumbs up emoji.

It is said that she told some family members that her husband of five months had been admitted with an appendicitis.

3. The MANAGER chatting with Ruth Matete in regards to the late John & how defensive she became of sharing the information. pic.twitter.com/h5ynWJGNZf — DJ SHITTI 🇰🇪 (@DjShitti254) April 14, 2020

Jessy raised eyebrows even more when he claimed that the singer had threatened Apewajoye’s life.

He says that she told him to let the deceased know that he would suffer an “accident” should he not leave her.

2. The MANAGER asks a SERIOUS question on why RUTH MATETE didn't INFORM John's family on:

-John being sick

-How John became sick

-Progress of their son

-Her defensive nature in regards to the incident

-Her promising to 'finish' John pic.twitter.com/jneQViUN5X — DJ SHITTI 🇰🇪 (@DjShitti254) April 14, 2020

According to Jessy, there was an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday to determine what exactly claimed his friend’s life.

It is not clear what the results were.

Reports indicate that the late man of the cloth never left his first wife but upped and left to be with Ms Matete whose father is a popular actor, Abel Amunga.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu