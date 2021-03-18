Man Who Tried To Extort Senator Loitiptip Jailed For A Year

A man who tried to extort Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip of Sh200,000 has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Jones Ochieng Mbolo had in February shared a video of the legislator and a woman identified as Aeedah ‘Bambi’ Pesian Ahmed, smoking shisha, a product banned in 2017.

Trial magistrate Martha Mutuku while delivering the ruling said the accused person did not show remorse for his actions.

Mbolo who pleaded guilty to the extortion charges told the magistrate that he recorded the video on February 12, 2021, and thereafter sent it to the lawmaker in hopes that he would send him money in exchange for the video.

But the senator declined to send the money and instead reported the matter to the police. Mbolo was arrested on February 15 after leaking the video on social media.

He also told the court that he had in his possession a video of the senator’s girlfriend pleasuring herself at a restaurant.

“I did not share that [nude] video on social media out of respect for the senator’s right to privacy,” he said.

He added, “However, I released the shisha video to out Loitiptip for engaging in an illegal activity, yet, as a senator, he should be the custodian of the law.”

