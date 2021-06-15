Man Who Let 7-year-old Son Drive To Pay Sh20,000 Fine or Spend 3 Months in Jail

A man risks three months behind bars or pay a fine of Sh20,000 for allowing his seven-year-old son to drive his motor vehicle.

Ayub Kinyanjui Muigai was on Tuesday charged with permitting a person who is not a holder of a valid driving license to drive a motor vehicle.

He entered a guilty plea while appearing before Kandara Law Courts principal magistrate Manuella Kinyanjui.

“The law is clear that only those with valid driver’s licenses are allowed to drive. The court fines you Sh20,000 or serve three months in prison,” court ruled.

Mr Muigai was apprehended on Monday by officers from Kirwara Police Station who were working with DCI detectives after a video clip of his son behind the wheel went viral.

In the video clip, the boy is approached and greeted by a man who asks him if he is really the driver of the car. He responds with a simple “Yes.”

The man then asks the boy to prove that he could really drive. To the man’s amusement, the boy drives a few metres ahead at Delview Park area in Thika.

The video attracted mixed reactions from netizens who thought the father was reckless for allowing the boy endanger his and other road users’ lives.

Over the years, the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced new fines and measures to curb road accidents and instill discipline in the sector.

Driving without a license you were never trained, will attract a fine of Sh7000.

