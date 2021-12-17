Man who Killed Brother’s Three Children in Eldoret Sentenced to Death

A man who killed his brother’s children and dumped them in a river at Moi’s Bridge five years ago has been sentenced to death.

High court judge Stephen Githinji on Friday sentenced Enock Onzanse to death for killing the three children.

Onzanse, 33, is accused of killing his elder brother James Ratemo Nyambane’s children in cold blood.

Ratemo was a former Kanu aspirant for councilor in Eldoret.

Read: Family Of Three Murdered By Father Buried In Kiambu

The three children aged six, five and three went missing on May 13, 2017 on their way to Eldovil SDA Church. Their remains were found a week later in River Nzoia along the border of Uasin Gishu and Kakamega counties.

An autopsy showed that the children were strangled before their bodies were dumped in the river.

“The accused was identified by several witnesses as the last person who was seen with the deceased before they met their death,” ruled Justice Githinji.

While delivering the fifteen minute ruling, justice Githinji noted that the accused waited for the deceased persons on their way to the place of worship and tricked John Nyamweya into leaving them in his custody before taking their lives.

Read Also: Wanted Serial Killer Evans Wanjala Confesses to Defiling, Killing Five Minors within Moi’s Bridge

“This shows an intention to cause the death of the victims that was planned and executed,” said the judge.

Justice Githinji said the state proved beyond reasonable doubt that the children met their deaths as a result of unlawful action by their uncle.

Witnesses told the court that Onzanse was the last person seen with the children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...