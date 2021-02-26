Man Who Hired Hitmen To Kill Son Was In Love With Daughter-in-law

32-year-old Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu, a businessman from Wendiga village in Nyeri was brutally murdered and his body discovered at his gate in the wee hours of January 1, 2021.

For two months, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been trying to piece together the events that led to his death, until earlier this week when a breakthrough was reached.

New details have however emerged, revealing that the deceased’s father, Stephen Wang’ondu who hired hitmen to kill his son was in love with his daughter-in-law.

Police reports indicate that Mr Stephen was in love with his son’s wife and the two had been having an affair for quite some time.

Sources reveal that one of the hitmen, in his confession disclosed that the deceased’s wife and the father in law were caught up in a long-term affair hence the beginning of the troubled family.

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu had reported that the murdered businessman, Daniel Mwangi was engrossed in a family feud with the father.

His father, Mr Stephen then hired three of his longtime friends to have his son murdered at a fee of Sh160,000.

He used his friend and driver, identified as Mahinda at a facilitation fee of Sh20,000 and instructed him to form a team that would execute his atrocity.

Mahinda is reported to have proceeded to Embu on December 31 where he picked his accomplices, briefed them of the plan, target, and other relevant information regarding the job they had been hired to do.

Together with his accomplices, they purchased the murder weapon at a local hardware, committed the crime and went into hiding for two months.

When Mwangi was found soaked in a pool of blood in his home, detectives failed to find the motive of the crime as nothing had been stolen from his house.

The suspects were however arrested three days ago and arraigned at Nyeri Law Courts. One Charity Muchiri was also arrested as she was believed to have been involved in the heinous plan.

