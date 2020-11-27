Man Who Died Aboard Embassava Matatu Did Not Succumb To Covid-19

A man who died aboard an Embassava matatu did not succumb to Covid-19.

The man who has since been identified as Leonard Odhiambo is said to have passed out along Mombasa Road.

According to City Mortuary deputy funeral superintendent Patrick Mbugua, a post-mortem has not been conducted to determine the cause of death but samples taken from the deceased came back negative for the virus.

“The man was brought to the mortuary and the Covid-19 test came back negative. We suspect he died of blood pressure issues owing to the sudden manner of his death. However, we are still waiting for the post-mortem results. It was not Covid-19,” Mr Mbugua told the Nation.

The departed is said to have boarded the popular 14-seater Manchester matatu at South B headed for Embakasi. It was around 8 am.

Past Panari Hotel, a passenger seated next to Odhiambo asked to alight but the former did not move to make way for them.

It is then that the conductor tapped him on the shoulder but still he did not move.

But with a strong nudge, Odhiambo is said to have coughed out loud and fell back on his seat. This could have been his last breath.

His family has since identified the body but could not pick it as they await an autopsy report.

A video of Odhiambo surfaced on the interwebs causing fear among Kenyans who are already grappling with the effects of Covid-19.

So far, the pandemic has killed 1,427 locally, and infected 80,102 others.

53,526 others have recovered from the novel virus.

