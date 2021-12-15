Man who Defrauded Landlord with Edited M-Pesa Messages Released on Sh200,000 Cash Bail

Emmanuel Ian Osome, a man who defrauded his landlord with edited M-Pesa messages has been released on Sh200,000 cash bail while awaiting trial.

Details of the case date back to November 2018 at Kristy Homes in Lang’ata with Osome facing close to five counts of misuse of electronic data contrary to the law.

Apparently, Mr Osome is said to have edited details of M-Pesa transactions between November 1, 2018, to November 8, 2021. These are 37 months in total.

According to K24, the landlord who is the complainant in the case wrote a letter to the DCIO in Nairobi seeking to have the matter investigated.

For instance, Mr Osome is said to have sent the transactions to the Caretaker for 37 months where he was issued with receipts confirming he had paid rent which was not the case.

Upon investigations, it was established that the M-Pesa transactions did not correspond with the ABSA bank accounts that the said funds had been deposited into.

Appearing before Nairobi Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi, Mr Osome pleaded not guilty and was released on Sh200,000 cash bail. The case has been set for mention after 14 days.

In a different account of events last week, a woman was charged for failing to reverse Sh73,000 sent to her M-Pesa.

Nancy Chonge Chepkemoi reportedly received Sh73,000 mistakenly sent to her from Vincent Maina Wambutu. She was charged with stealing the money contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code.

Section 35 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act states, “If you fail to reverse an M-Pesa payment that was made erroneously, you risk a two-year jail term, Sh200,000 fine or both.”

